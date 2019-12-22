Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Terrorist Associate' Allegedly Linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed Arrested in South Kashmir

Rafiq Maqbool Sheikh, a resident of Pastoona village, was allegedly involved in providing logistic support to the active JeM terrorists operating in Tral belt of Pulwama district.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Terrorist Associate' Allegedly Linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed Arrested in South Kashmir
Image for representation.

Srinagar: A "terrorist associate" allegedly linked to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit was arrested on Sunday in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said. Rasiq Maqbool Sheikh, a resident of Pastoona village, was allegedly involved in providing logistic support to the active JeM terrorists operating in Tral belt of Pulwama district, a police official said.

He said incriminating material has been recovered from his possession. "All the recovered incriminating material has been taken into records for the purpose of investigation and to probe his complicity in other terror crimes," the official said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Tral police station and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the official said security forces destroyed a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Baramulla-Uri road in north Kashmir on Sunday.

"A suspicious object was found on the roadside on the Baramulla-Uri highway and was subsequently destroyed by the experts of bomb disposal squad," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram