'Terrorist Associate' Allegedly Linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed Arrested in South Kashmir
Rafiq Maqbool Sheikh, a resident of Pastoona village, was allegedly involved in providing logistic support to the active JeM terrorists operating in Tral belt of Pulwama district.
Image for representation.
Srinagar: A "terrorist associate" allegedly linked to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit was arrested on Sunday in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said. Rasiq Maqbool Sheikh, a resident of Pastoona village, was allegedly involved in providing logistic support to the active JeM terrorists operating in Tral belt of Pulwama district, a police official said.
He said incriminating material has been recovered from his possession. "All the recovered incriminating material has been taken into records for the purpose of investigation and to probe his complicity in other terror crimes," the official said.
He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Tral police station and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the official said security forces destroyed a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Baramulla-Uri road in north Kashmir on Sunday.
"A suspicious object was found on the roadside on the Baramulla-Uri highway and was subsequently destroyed by the experts of bomb disposal squad," he said.
