INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Terrorist Hideout Busted, 5 LeT Militant Associates Held in J&K's Budgam

Image for Representation.

Image for Representation.

Acting on a credible input, security forces arrested a militant associate identified as Zahoor Wani from village Arizal of the district. On his disclosure, the militant hideout was busted, an official said.

  • PTI Srinagar
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 8:53 PM IST
Share this:

Security forces on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout and arrested five militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said.

Acting on a credible input, security forces arrested a militant associate identified as Zahoor Wani from village Arizal of the district. On his disclosure, the militant hideout was busted, an official said.

During the course of the investigation, four more militant associates identified as Younis Mir, Aslam Sheikh, Parvaiz Sheikh and Rehman Lone were arrested. They all are residents of Khansahib area of the district, he said.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the hideout, he added. As per police records, they were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active LeT militants in the area, the official said.

He said a case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading