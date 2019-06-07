Terrorist Hideout Busted, Arms Cache Recovered in J&K's Doda
During the search, 64 live rounds of AK-47, one round of SLR, one Motorola radio set, batteries, beside parts of AK-47 and 12-bore gun were recovered.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Bhaderwah/Jammu: Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a cowshed turned into a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Friday, officials said.
Based on a specific information about terrorist hideouts and movement of suspected militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles along with sleuths of police, launched a joint operation late Thursday night in Chilli-Balla area, Army spokesperson in Bhaderwah said.
"During massive search operation of 'dhoks' (grass huts), cowsheds and houses Friday morning, a cache was busted and arms and ammunition were recovered from the cowshed owned by Abbas Ahmed," he said.
The spokesperson said during the search, 64 live rounds of AK-47, one round of SLR, one Motorola radio set, batteries, beside parts of AK-47 and 12-bore gun were recovered. A case was registered in Gandoh police station and further investigation was underway, he said.
Officials said militants were using cowsheds and grass huts as hideouts in Doda-Kishtwar hills. They said the troops will be screening high altitude structures in these hilly areas to ensure that footprints of militancy were curbed in Jammu region.
Also Watch
-
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
Live TV
Recommended For You
- There Are 238 Apps on The Google Play Store That Could Render Your Android Phone Unusable
- Shahid Kapoor has Never Been Able to Do Long Distance Relationships, Here’s Why
- OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog
- Australia vs West Indies: Brathwaite 'Frustrated' By Umpiring, Holding Calls it 'Atrocious'
- Ziva Dhoni Pouts on Her ICC World Cup Debut and Internet Cannot Keep Calm
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s