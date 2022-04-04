CHANGE LANGUAGE
Terrorist Hideout Busted Near LoC in J&K's Poonch, Huge Cache of Arms Seized

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by the army and police in Noorkote village. (Image for representation: ANI/File)

The arms and ammunition seized included two AK-47 assault rifles with two magazines and 63 rounds, one 223 bore AK shape gun with handgrip, its two magazines and one Chinese pistol.

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday. The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by the army and police in Noorkote village, the officials said.

They said the arms and ammunition seized from the hideout included two AK-47 assault rifles with two magazines and 63 rounds, one 223 bore AK shape gun with handgrip, its two magazines and 20 rounds and one Chinese pistol with a magazine and four rounds. However, no one was arrested during the operation which was carried out late Sunday evening based on a specific information, the officials said.

first published:April 04, 2022, 10:57 IST