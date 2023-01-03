Terrorist Hotspot to Tourist Hotspot, Streets Free of Violence: What MHA's Year-ender Report Says on J&K

From terrorist hotspot to tourist hotspot, streets free of violence, and bumper investment: these are some of the highlights on Jammu and Kashmir in the year-ender report of the union ministry of home affairs.

It also underscores a significant dip in terror attacks and casualties suffered by government forces in the region.

The MHA report says that home minister Amit Shah appreciated the efforts of security agencies in keeping the streets of Jammu and Kashmir free of violence and significantly restoring the rule of law.

“Union Home Minister directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero fear of terrorists and separatists. Amit Shah said terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain terrorist-separatist campaign to detriment of well-being of common man requires to be completely dismantled," the year-ender report says while quoting previous developments and meetings.

While talking about the opposition-ruled era and giving details of steps taken in recent years for J&K, the report says, “Under the rule of three families for 70 years, only Rs. 15,000 crore investment came into Jammu and Kashmir and Shri Modi has brought investment of Rs. 56,000 crore in just 3 years."

“Earlier it was a Terrorist Hotspot and today it has become a Tourist Hotspot, in Kashmir Valley, earlier maximum 6 lakh tourists used to visit every year, whereas this year till now 22 lakh tourists have visited, this has given employment to thousands of youth," the MHA highlighted in the year-ender report. The first review meeting was held in February last year and steps were taken after that to improve the law and order situation.

In the last two review meetings on J&K, the home minister asked the security forces and police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counterterrorism operations to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

And Amit Shah appreciated the efforts of the security forces and administration. The last meeting to review the situation was held on December 28.

Dip in terror incidents

“In Jammu & Kashmir over the last few years, number of terror incidents has decreased from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, while the number of security forces personnel martyred has reduced from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021," the MHA said in the report.

The home minister had also directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism.

Incident-free Amarnath Yatra

While talking about the Amarnath Yatra which has seen no terror attacks, the MHA said that the government’s priority was to give the pilgrims a hassle-free Darshan and they should not face any problems.

Instructions were also given to make adequate arrangements for all necessary facilities including movement, lodging, electricity, water, communication, and health of the yatris.

This is the first yatra after the Covid-19 pandemic and due to the high altitude, adequate arrangements will have to be made for yatris who have any health problems.

Ensuring an adequate number of oxygen cylinders and medical beds at an altitude of more than 6,000 feet, and deployment of ambulances and helicopters to deal with any emergency medical situation are among the priorities.

