Terrorist Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the Army said. A joint operation was launched by the security forces at Noorpora in the district's Awantipora area on the basis of inputs provided by police, it said.

"Op Noorpura, Awantipura, Pulwama. Joint operation was launched based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs today evening. Cordon was laid and contact was established. Firefight ensued. Joint Operation in progress," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted.

One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the operation so far, the Army said.