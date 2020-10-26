News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Terrorist Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Image for representation

Image for representation

One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the operation so far, the Army said.

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the Army said. A joint operation was launched by the security forces at Noorpora in the district's Awantipora area on the basis of inputs provided by police, it said.

"Op Noorpura, Awantipura, Pulwama. Joint operation was launched based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs today evening. Cordon was laid and contact was established. Firefight ensued. Joint Operation in progress," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted.

One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the operation so far, the Army said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...