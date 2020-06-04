Terrorist Killed in Encounter With Security forces in J&K's Rajouri
(Representational image: AP)
The Army and police launched a cordon and search operation in Kalakote belt of the district on Thursday following specific information about the presence of infiltrating terrorists there, sources said.
A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, sources said.
The Army and police launched a cordon and search operation in Kalakote belt of the district on Thursday following specific information about the presence of infiltrating terrorists there, they said.
As per the reports, two-three terrorists are likely trapped, the sources said.
One of them has been reportedly killed in the encounter, they said, adding the operation is on.
