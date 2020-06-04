INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Terrorist Killed in Encounter With Security forces in J&K's Rajouri

(Representational image: AP)

(Representational image: AP)

The Army and police launched a cordon and search operation in Kalakote belt of the district on Thursday following specific information about the presence of infiltrating terrorists there, sources said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 9:57 PM IST
Share this:

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, sources said.

The Army and police launched a cordon and search operation in Kalakote belt of the district on Thursday following specific information about the presence of infiltrating terrorists there, they said.

As per the reports, two-three terrorists are likely trapped, the sources said.

One of them has been reportedly killed in the encounter, they said, adding the operation is on.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading