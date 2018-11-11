English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Terrorist Killed in Shootout in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara: Police
Terrorists attacked a security forces party at a naka at Handwara bypass in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.
Image for representation only. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed in a shootout after the ultras attacked a security forces party in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
Terrorists attacked a security forces party at a naka at Handwara bypass in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said the security forces retaliated and in the shootout, an ultra was killed.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, the official said, adding further details were awaited.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
