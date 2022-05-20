CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Cannes2022#Gyanvapi#Weather
Home » News » India » Terrorist Killed, Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara: Officials
1-MIN READ

Terrorist Killed, Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara: Officials

A terrorist was killed in an encounter, an official said. (Representational Image: News18)

A terrorist was killed in an encounter, an official said. (Representational Image: News18)

Officials said the soldiers noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Darshan Post and challenged the intruders, who opened firing

Security forces on Friday killed a terrorist and foiled an infiltrator bid along the the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said here. The soldiers noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Darshan Post and challenged the intruders, who opened firing, the officials said.

The troops retaliated, leading to the killing of an infiltrating terrorist, they said, adding that the operation to nab the others was underway.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 20, 2022, 15:11 IST