'Terrorist Onboard': Man Held on Mumbai-bound Jet Flight Over Threat to 'Destroy Woman's Heart'

A 21-year-old Jet Airways passenger was detained at Kolkata airport on Monday after he allegedly posted a picture on 'Snapchat' with 'terrorist on flight' as caption.The passenger has been identified as Baguihati resident Yogvedant Poddar, who was travelling to Mumbai from Kolkata around 8:15 am.According to an officer, Poddar boarded flight number 9W-472 around 7:30 am. While the boarding was still on, he took out his phone, covered his face with a handkerchief and took a picture of himself. He then captioned it as "terrorist on flight, I destroy woman's heart" and sent it to six of his friends.A co-passenger, sitting next to him, was intrigued by his "strange" behaviour and immediately alerted the cabin crew, who in turn informed the pilot and CISF officers.A team of officers was rushed to the aircraft and Poddar was detained for questioning. "He was visibly traumatised and told the officers that he is not a terrorist. He pleaded innocence and told the officers that he was just playing a prank with his friends," a senior CISF officer told News18.When asked why he had covered his face with handkerchief, the officer said, "He was suffering from cold." The team spoke to his parents and after complete verification, he was allowed to leave for Mumbai in the same flight around 9:37 am. "It is unfortunate that the flight was delayed because of him," the officer added.The security has been heightened across the country, especially Mumbai as India is marking the 10th anniversary of 2008 Mumbai terror attack.Earlier in August, a New Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Jaipur International Airport was delayed by nearly 40 minutes after a passenger raised a hoax bomb threat following an altercation with the airline staffers.The accused allegedly ran into an altercation with the employees of the private airline during security checking and raised a fake alarm that he had a bomb in his luggage.