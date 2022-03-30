To evade the radar of security agencies, one of the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on Tuesday night was portraying himself as a journalist who used to frequently visit the erstwhile press club in the city.

Rayees Ahmad Bhat, one of the two terrorists killed in a late-night encounter with security forces in the Rainawari area of Srinagar, was carrying an expired ‘press card’ that showed his designation as the ‘Editor in Cheif’ of an online news portal Valley News Service.

The Srinagar Press Club was in the news for long, and that too for all the wrong reasons, as security agencies had inputs that it was being used to propagate hate against the Indian state.

In January this year, the press club again hit the headlines when a group of journalists had overtaken its control from the committee that had failed to hold elections even after the expiry of the year-long tenure of the governing body.

Advertisement

Fearing law and order problems due to the takeover of the Srinagar Press Club, the Jammu and Kashmir administration under lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha cancelled the allotment of the land and the building that housed it.

Soon after this, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti had criticised the government’s stand by tweeting, “It seems that the coup and its aftermath was entirely orchestrated to shut down another outlet that served as a medium for journalists to debate and discuss their opinions freely. With every passing day, all the safety valves to express dissent are being muzzled.”

Sources in the security establishment point out that the erstwhile Srinagar Press Club was being used to spread an anti-India narrative and many of the people associated with it had been booked for anti-national activities.

Fahad Shah, an avowed editor-in-chief of an online news portal, has been languishing in jail after being booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for his “anti-India activities".

Another scribe from Shah’s portal, Sajad Gul, was earlier booked under PSA for uploading content to his social media handles that was “against India’s national interest".

On August 10, last year, journalist Aadil Farooq working for local news gathering agency CNS was arrested by Srinagar police when he was allegedly moving around with two hand grenades.

In 2020, the Jammu and Kashmir police had filed an FIR against another journalist, Gowhar Geelani, for “glorifying terrorism” in his social media posts.

A former Kashmiri journalist who later became a human rights champion, Khurram Parvez, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged anti-national activities.

Sources within the administration say that security agencies have been asked to adopt tough measures against anybody who overtly or covertly works against the nation’s interest.

A police spokesperson, meanwhile, said that based on specific inputs generated by the department regarding the presence of terrorists in the Rainawari area of Srinagar, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Srinagar Police and the Valley quick response team ( QRT) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in that area.

Advertisement

As the search party proceeded towards the spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon it, which was retaliated effectively. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site. They have been identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat and Hilal Ahmad Rah, both residents of Bijbehara Anantnag, and are linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the spokesperson said.

As per police records, both the men killed were categorised terrorists and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on the police and security forces, and civilian atrocities.

“It is pertinent to mention that the killed terrorist Rayees Ahmad was earlier working as a journalist and was running online news portal Valley News Service in Anantnag. He had joined terrorist ranks in the year 2021 and was wanted by law in cases related to terror crime. He was also responsible for creating terror among the locals and had been coercing innocent citizens to sympathise with anti-national elements,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, said the spokesperson.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.