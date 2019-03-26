English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Terrorists Arrested in Patna with ISIS Posters, Papers Related to Troop Deployment in J&K
The police also seized three mobile phones, a memory card, two fake voter identity cards, a fake PAN card and railway tickets from Gaya to Patna and New Delhi from the arrested men.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Patna: Two Bangladeshi nationals with alleged links to terror outfits have been arrested near Patna Junction railway station and documents related to deputation of central forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been found from them, officials said on Tuesday.
Photocopies of orders pertaining to deputation of central forces in Jammu and Kashmir post Pulwama terror attack, besides pamphlets and posters of terror group ISIS were found from them when they were arrested on Monday evening, a statement issued by the Anti-Terror Squad of the Bihar Police said.
The duo -- Khairul Mandal and Abu Sultan from Jhenaidah district of Bangladesh -- are associated with the terror outfit Jamiat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Islamic State Bangladesh (ISBD), it said.
The ATS team acting on specific inputs had caught the two Bangladeshi men from a motorcycle stand adjacent to Madni Musafirkhana, a lodge near the railway station. They were produced before the ATS court, which sent them to jail, the statement said.
Police have also seized three mobile phones, a memory card, two fake voter identity cards, a fake PAN card, railway tickets from Gaya to Patna and New Delhi to Howrah and also a bus ticket from Kolkata to Gaya from them, it said.
The two had entered the country without any legal document and had procured fake voter identity cards, the statement said, adding they were tasked by the head of JMB to lure and induct Muslim youths into the outfit.
They had visited Kolkata, Kerala, Delhi and Patna and Gaya in Bihar for inducting Muslim youths besides carrying out recce of Buddhist shrines to execute their terror plan, the ATS said.
The two, who said they wanted to join ISIS, had even stayed in Gaya for 11 days for the purpose.
