Terrorists Barge into Army Jawan's Home in Sopore, Shoot Him Dead
The soldier, identified as Mohd Rafeeq Yatoo, was at his Warpora home on leave when he was shot.
Image for representation.
Srinagar: Suspected militants on Saturday shot dead an army man inside his house in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
According to sources, Mohd Rafeeq Yatoo, a soldier with Jakli, was at his Warpora home on leave when he was shot.
The incident took place at around 5:25 pm.
Yatoo was taken to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to injuries on the way.
