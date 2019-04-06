LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Terrorists Barge into Army Jawan's Home in Sopore, Shoot Him Dead

The soldier, identified as Mohd Rafeeq Yatoo, was at his Warpora home on leave when he was shot.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2019, 6:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Terrorists Barge into Army Jawan's Home in Sopore, Shoot Him Dead
Image for representation.
Loading...
Srinagar: Suspected militants on Saturday shot dead an army man inside his house in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

According to sources, Mohd Rafeeq Yatoo, a soldier with Jakli, was at his Warpora home on leave when he was shot.

The incident took place at around 5:25 pm.

Yatoo was taken to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to injuries on the way.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram