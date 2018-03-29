Terrorists Barge Into Special Police Officer's House in Kashmir, Shoot Him Dead

A special police officer (SPO) was shot dead and his wife was injured after militants opened fire at them at their residence in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, an official said.According to the police, SPO Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh died on the spot while his wife was rushed to a nearby hospital in Bijbehara. Her condition is said to be critical.In a separate incident, a group of militants opened fire on an Army patrol in Shopian district, forcing security forces to launch an overnight search operation in the area.As per officials, militants opened fire on army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles deployed in Ahgam. The forces retaliated, resulting in a brief exchange of fire. No loss of life or injury was reported from either side.