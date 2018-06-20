English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Terrorists Continued With Their Activities Even During Ramzan Ceasefire, Says Gen Bipin Rawat
The ceasefire announced by the Centre for the month of Ramzan was revoked on Sunday. Aurangzeb, an Army Jawan, was killed by terrorists and journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead two days ahead of Eid.
File photo of Army chief General Bipin Rawat. (PTI)
New Delhi: Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir had continued with their activities during Ramzan, necessitating suspension of the ceasefire by the Centre, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said here on Wednesday.
“Governor's rule in the state is unlikely to have any impact on ongoing military operations,” the Army chief said.
Operations in the Valley would continue as earlier, Rawat told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.
"Operations were being carried out earlier as well. Then we saw a phase of suspension of operations because we wanted people to get a chance to offer their prayers during Ramzan without any kind of problem. Despite that, terrorists continued with their activity, which is why the suspension of operations was cancelled," he said.
Action that was being taken earlier would continue, Rawat asserted.
Referring to the imposition of Governor's rule in the state after the BJP pulled out of its alliance with the PDP, he said, "We don't think there will be any impact. We don't have any kind of political interference."
There has, he said, never been any kind of restriction on the force on how it should conduct its work.
The security forces have very strict rules of engagement and "take action" in accordance with them, Rawat said.
The ceasefire announced by the Centre for the month of Ramzan was revoked on Sunday. Aurangzeb, an Army Jawan, was killed by terrorists and journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead two days ahead of Eid.
On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's rule for the fourth time in the last one decade after the BJP withdrew support to its alliance partner, prompting Mehbooba Mufti to resign as chief minister.
On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's rule for the fourth time in the last one decade after the BJP withdrew support to its alliance partner, prompting Mehbooba Mufti to resign as chief minister.
