Terrorists Flee Kulgam Home, Leave Machine Gun & IED Material Behind
Police said the militants managed to escape after the first exchange of fire, sniffer dogs were being used to track them down.
Image for representation
With terrorists activities spiking in the valley, Jammu and Kashmir police have now recovered one PIKA LMG and material used for making Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from a house in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.
A joint operation was launched by police and army on the basis of a credible information about the presence of militants at Nandimarg late on Friday, police said. After the security forces reached the spot there were firing exchanges which led to a cordon and search operation of the house in which the militants were hiding.
