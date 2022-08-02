CHANGE LANGUAGE
Terrorists Hurl Grenade on Police Post in J&K's Ramban; Army Launches Cordon and Search Operation
Terrorists Hurl Grenade on Police Post in J&K's Ramban; Army Launches Cordon and Search Operation

PTI

Last Updated: August 02, 2022, 12:26 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

A CRPF soldier stands guard in a street. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)

The ADGP said the Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force has claimed responsibility for the attack in a letter

Terrorists hurled a grenade at a police post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district early Tuesday, prompting police and Army to launch a massive cordon and search operation in the area.

The grenade exploded on the roof of the police post without causing injuries to anyone, sources said. Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said, “A grenade blast has occurred near the premises of police post Ind, which falls in the jurisdiction of police station Gool”.

Earlier, police sources had said that a crude bomb had been hurled at the police post. The ADGP said the Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) has claimed responsibility for the attack in a letter.

The special operation group (SoG) and Army teams have been mobilised for cordon and search operations, the ADGP said. An alert has been sounded in the district and a case registered.

