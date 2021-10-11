CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#AryanKhan#MaharashtraBandh#Lakhimpur
Home » News » India » Terrorists in J&K Most Violent against Civilians in October, non-Muslims and BJP Workers Top Targets
2-MIN READ

Terrorists in J&K Most Violent against Civilians in October, non-Muslims and BJP Workers Top Targets

A set of intelligence alerts have been shared, giving details about the areas in the Valley that are the most perilous for non-Muslim civilians and BJP workers. Representational pic

A set of intelligence alerts have been shared, giving details about the areas in the Valley that are the most perilous for non-Muslim civilians and BJP workers. Representational pic

A total of 20 people have been killed by terrorists in the Valley in October since 2019, the highest among all months.

Security forces in Kashmir have geared up for October after noticing a trend revealing terrorists become most violent against civilians this month with a recent string of targeted killings bolstering this belief.

Since 2019, a total of 20 people have been killed by terrorists in the Valley in October, the highest among all months.

More worrisome is the fact that the terrorists are targeting non-Muslims and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers as there has been a rise in killings of both.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE | NIA Raids 18 Locations Across J&K to Bust Team Behind ISIS-Led Secret ‘Jihadi’ Magazine

RELATED NEWS

A set of intelligence alerts have been shared, giving details about the areas that are the most perilous for non-Muslim civilians and BJP workers.

Official data accessed by News18 shows that after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, there has been a consistent reduction in the killings of Muslims by terrorists in the Valley. From 2019 to 2021, each year 38, 34 and 24 Muslims respectively have been killed by terrorists in J&K.

Since 2018, meanwhile, a total of 25 workers from political parties have been killed by terrorists out of which 17 are from BJP, 3 from the Peoples Democratic Party, 2 from the National Conference, 1 from the Congress, and 1 independent.

In 2020, 9 BJP workers were killed by terrorists in Kashmir out of 11 killings of political workers. This year, until October 5, a total of seven political workers had been killed in the Valley and 6 of them were from the BJP.

“There has been a strategic deployment of security forces where the population of the minorities is in significant numbers. Most vulnerable areas have been identified as October month remains a challenge for security forces to protect civilians," a top J&K police official told News18.

From 2019 until October 5, 2021, similarly, a total of 14 non-Muslim civilians have been targeted by terrorists, including migrant workers as well.

In 2019, terrorists targeted 6 non-Muslims, which reduced to half in 2020. But, this year, until October, a total of 5 civilians were targeted by terror outfits.

ALSO READ | Police Bust TRF Module, Arrest 4 Terror Associates in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore

The Resistance Front (TRF), which has taken the responsibility of killing innocent civilians recently, had already said that it doesn’t want non-Muslims to reside in Kashmir. The terror outfit said in a warning message that anyone coming to Kashmir to settle here would not be considered a civilian.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 11, 2021, 13:34 IST