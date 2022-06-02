Terrorists Kill Migrant Labourer in J&K’s Budgam Hours After Bank Manager Shot Dead

Terrorists shot at two non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam on Thursday, hours after a bank manager was killed in the Kulgam district. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them succumbed. The labourers worked at a brick kiln in the Chadoora area of Budgam, police said.

#Terrorists fired upon 02 outside #labourers working in a Brick Kiln in Chadoora area of #Budgam. The duo was shifted to hospital for treatment where one among them #succumbed.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 2, 2022

The deceased has been identified as Dilkhush Kumar, a native of Bihar. He was taken to SMHS hospital following the attack where doctors declared him brought dead. Dilkhush was shot in the chest. The injured labourer, Guri, also from Bihar, has been discharged from the hospital.

A police statement said that preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had indiscriminately fired upon the two labourers. ‘Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on,” said the statement.

Slamming another attack in the Valley, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that it’s a “total breakdown of law and order”. “Mayhem! Two more civilians shot at in Budgam. Total breakdown of Law & Order.Will the govt still parrot the narrative of normalcy or has it internalised its own propaganda. Condolences with Dilkhush’s family & praying for speedy recovery to the other.Has peace been ‘established’?” she wrote.

The Valley has been plagued by a spate of killings of Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits and security personnel in recent months. The brazen killing of the bank employee inside the bank premises on Thursday was the eighth such killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee. Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at the Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district, received grievous gunshot injuries and died on his way to hospital.

The latest killing led to a chorus of condemnation from political parties across the spectrum, including the National Conference and the BJP. Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, had joined the Kulgam branch only a week ago. He had earlier been working in the Kokernag branch of the bank, co-owned by the central government, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the State Bank of India.

