Terrorists Kill Truck Driver, Assault Orchard owner in Kashmir's Shopian; Cops Say One Suspect From Pak
Police said that the name of the driver is Sharief Khan.
Representative image.
Srinagar: Two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the driver of a Rajasthan truck and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Sharief Khan, they said, adding that the terrorists carried out the attack in Shirmal village in desperation as fruit transportation has picked up in the Valley.
The incident came on a day post-paid cellular services resumed in Kashmir after a 72-day communication clampdown following abrogation of Article 370 provisions.
Police said "there was a resentment among the locals over the Monday incidents". One of the terrorists involved in the attack is suspected to be a Pakistani, they said.
Initial reports had said that the driver died after his truck was set afire by miscreants.
