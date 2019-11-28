Take the pledge to vote

'Terrorists Making Attempts to Disrupt Situation in Kashmir to Please Their Masters Across LoC': DGP

Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh asked the police to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination with other law enforcing agencies.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said militants are making all-out attempts to disrupt the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to please their masters across the border as he reviewed the security situation in the Valley in the wake of several terror incidents there.

He asked the police to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination with other law enforcing agencies. "Terrorists are making all out attempts to disrupt the situation in J and K to please their masters across the border," Singh said referring to the recent incidents of terrorism in the valley.

He said security forces are committed and capable enough to counter any anti-peace act.

The DGP, who chaired a high-level security meeting in Srinagar, directed the officers to maintain close surveillance of elements trying to disrupt the "fast returning peaceful atmosphere" and take all measures to neutralise such attempts.

He said anyone who breaks the law would be dealt with firmly. Singh said while dealing with any situation, it should be ensured that law abiding people are not put to any inconvenience. The DGP directed the officers to strengthen the checkpoints established across the valley and augment the security grids to ensure safe and secure environment for the people.

He stressed that the action against the terrorists should continue and all the suspicious elements should be kept under check so as to foil their ill designs aimed at disrupting normal life in Kashmir.

The meeting deliberated on security scenario in the Valley. The officers representing different agencies briefed the DGP about the measures put in place for maintaining peace and order and ensuring the security of the people.

Singh said safety and security of the people is "our prime concern" and every design of the elements inimical to peace should be foiled firmly. He said J and K Police, along with other sister agencies, has enforced rule of law after facing tough challenges and has succeeded in maintaining a sense of security among the minds of the people.

