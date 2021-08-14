Terrorists Planning to Carry Out Major Strikes Across Jammu Ahead of Independence Day: Sources

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on high alert as they have received specific inputs that terror outfits have planned attacks across the Union Territory, especially in Jammu region, to disrupt the Independence Day celebrations by carrying out targeting killings of political, religious leaders and bomb blasts in crowded places.

“With the marking of second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, and upcoming 75th Independence Day, security forces and intelligence agencies are on high alert to foil all nefarious designs of Pakistani terrorism,” a source said.

The source said that as India is completing 75 years of independence, and with the last two years of hard work, wherein, terrorism is at all-time low in the Kashmir valley and almost the entire top leadership of terrorist groups have been wiped out, Pakistan has nefarious designs to disrupt the peace, harmony and development in the region.

“All this started with the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC), wherein, the Pakistan government literally begged for stopping firing on LoC and give them an opportunity to mend their ways, and it was all a planned act to come out of FATF grey list,” the source stated.

He said now with no hope to be removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list, reliable sources have informed that the Pakistan establishment has again started concentrating on terrorist groups.

“We have reliable information that Pakistan Army and ISI carried out various meeting and conferences with terrorist leadership in POJK in the month of July in garb of elections and following roadmap has been identified for the upcoming Independence Day and festival seasons,” the source said.

He said the terror outfits have been tested to target religious places and crowded areas in the Jammu region with help of self-radicalised individuals, preferably from Doda region.

“The terror leadership across has been tasked by the Pakistan Army and the ISI to drop large number of weapons, explosive and narcotics for the new cadre and create a sensational attack in and around Independence Day," he said.

He further revealed that they have also been asked to focus on ‘virtual jihad’, also targeted killing of politician and police personal is to be used on social media.

“Sabotage the highway and railway work by IED. Create a terrorist based security situation in J&K region to prevent India from focusing on Afghanistan conflict,” the source said exposing the purpose behind the attacks.

The sources said that while the government agencies are well aware of these nefarious plans and in past one month very high-level security meetings at UHQ, Nagrota based corps headquarters, Kashmir based Chinar corps and various terror monitoring cells in J&K have taken place after a large number of drone sightings and arrests of various individuals involved in this plan have been carried out.

“The recent leads after raids and arrests all over Jammu and Kashmir have brought to notice that a very high-level plan of terrorists to use IED is in place in Jammu city area and potentially two groups of terrorist are active to execute this plan,” he said.

Recent sighting of suspicious persons at Jammu railway station and neutralisation of two terrorist group in Akhnoor and Poonch sector has also hinted the same. As we are reporting, various anti-terror operations are believed to be in progress.

