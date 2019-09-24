'Terrorists' Shouldn’t be Given Funds, Arms: Modi’s Veiled Attack on China for Helping Pakistan
PM Narendra Modi said that world has shown solidarity against challenges like climate change and a similar solidarity and readiness is needed against terrorism.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a meeting on Universal Health Coverage in New York, Monday, September. 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms, in what appeared to be a veiled reference to China aiding Pakistan at various international platforms.
Speaking at the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Modi said that politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and the Financial Action Task Force or FATF should be avoided.
He added that world has shown solidarity against challenges like climate change and a similar solidarity and readiness is needed against terrorism.
"The Prime Minister called for qualitative upgradation in the ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing through bilateral and regional frameworks," MEA Secretary (West) A Gitesh Sarma told media persons.
Sarma added, "The Prime Minister said that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms. For this objective to be realised, we need to avoid politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and FATF. These mechanisms need to be enforced. He (PM Modi) said a terrorist attack, anywhere in the world should be considered as terrorism, not good or bad terrorism.”
PM Modi on Monday also addressed the Climate Action Summit and the high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage.
