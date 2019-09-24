Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Terrorists' Shouldn’t be Given Funds, Arms: Modi’s Veiled Attack on China for Helping Pakistan

PM Narendra Modi said that world has shown solidarity against challenges like climate change and a similar solidarity and readiness is needed against terrorism.

News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Terrorists' Shouldn’t be Given Funds, Arms: Modi’s Veiled Attack on China for Helping Pakistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a meeting on Universal Health Coverage in New York, Monday, September. 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms, in what appeared to be a veiled reference to China aiding Pakistan at various international platforms.

Speaking at the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Modi said that politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and the Financial Action Task Force or FATF should be avoided.

He added that world has shown solidarity against challenges like climate change and a similar solidarity and readiness is needed against terrorism.

"The Prime Minister called for qualitative upgradation in the ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing through bilateral and regional frameworks," MEA Secretary (West) A Gitesh Sarma told media persons.

Sarma added, "The Prime Minister said that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms. For this objective to be realised, we need to avoid politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and FATF. These mechanisms need to be enforced. He (PM Modi) said a terrorist attack, anywhere in the world should be considered as terrorism, not good or bad terrorism.”

PM Modi on Monday also addressed the Climate Action Summit and the high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram