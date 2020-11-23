As Covid-19 cases show an upward trend, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued fresh guidelines in the state. According to the advisory, now only 100 people will be allowed to attend the wedding. An approval has been given to 50% capacity and a maximum of 100 people for marriage purposes, while the elderly and sick people have also been banned from the functions.

The government has made it clear that strict action will be taken against those who will be found breaking the rules. The guests at the wedding will also have to follow the virus protocol, including face masks, physical distancing, sanitisation and hand wash.

On the other hand, the Covid-19 positive cases are also surging in the state. In the last 24 hours, the deadly virus killed 35 people, while 2,588 fresh cases have been reported.

Additional chief secretary of Medical and Health Department Amit Mohan Prasad said on Sunday that the number of people who died due to the virus have gone up to 7,559 due to the death of 35 more people in the state during the last 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh will also conduct Covid-19 test on people coming in from Delhi by airplane, train and b

The coronavirus cases have seen sudden spurt after the festive season when crowds were seen flouting norms and hitting the streets. The spike has not just sent UP into a tizzy but several other states who have now made it mandatory to conduct RT-PCR on those coming in from these 'highly infected' areas.

Like Noida, Haryana has been testing people entering Gurugram and Faridabad from Delhi, while Maharashtra government has made a negative RT-PCR test compulsory for all passengers arriving in Mumbai from Gujarat, Goa, Rajasthan and the national capital.

The Himachal Pradesh government decided Monday to keep all schools and colleges closed till December 31 and imposed a night curfew in four districts. The curfew will be in place from Tuesday to December 15 in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts from 8 pm to 6 am.

On Sunday, high-level central teams were deputed to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support them in Covid-19 response and management. These states have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases — those who are hospitalised or are in home isolation under medical supervision, or demonstrating a rise in the daily new cases of coronavirus infections, the Union Health Ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold virtual meetings with chief ministers and other representatives of states and union territories on Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation and discuss vaccine distribution strategy. Modi is expected to hold two back to back meetings, one with eight states with high caseloads and another with states and UTs to discuss vaccine distribution strategy, sources said.

(With PTI inputs)