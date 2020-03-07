Take the pledge to vote

Test Reports of 2 Patients from Jammu & Kashmir Indicate 'High Probability' of Coronavirus

The two patients with a travel history to coronavirus-hit Italy and South Korea had fled the hospital's isolation ward on Wednesday shortly after their admission, but were brought back within hours.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2020, 11:19 AM IST
Image for representation only. (Reuters)

Jammu: Two suspected coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at a hospital here were "high viral-load cases", the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Saturday, while announcing an immediate suspension of all biometric attendance in the Union territory.

The administration also announced the closure of all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts till March 31, an official spokesperson said.

"The test reports of the two suspected coronavirus patients were received, which spoke of them being high viral-load cases. There is a high probability of their testing positive for the infection," the spokesperson said.

He added that both the patients were kept in isolation at the Government Medical College, Jammu.

"They are stable and all protocols are being followed," the spokesperson said. The two patients with a travel history to coronavirus-hit Italy and South Korea had fled the hospital's isolation ward on Wednesday shortly after their admission, but were brought back within hours. Their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

The government appealed to the public to fully cooperate wherever quarantine was advised. "All primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts will be closed till March 31 with immediate effect," the spokesperson said.

The final examinations are underway in most of the schools in the region. Officials said the exams were likely to be rescheduled after the opening of the schools.

The government also announced an immediate suspension of all biometric attendance in the Union territory till March 31, the spokesperson said, while advising people not to panic as adequate measures were put in place to meet the challenge.

Jammu and Kashmir has been put on alert to deal with any threat emerging from COVID-19 as around 200 people with a travel history to coronavirus-affected countries or who had contacts with people from such countries have been identified.

Nearly two dozen suspected cases have been tested in the Union territory till date but no positive case has been reported so far.

