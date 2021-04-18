Test, Track and Treat: PM Modi's Message to Officials in Varanasi During Covid Review Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a detailed review of the Covid situation in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, which is also Prime Minister’s Lok Sabha constituency. During the virtual meeting, the Prime Minister told the officials that he was constantly getting feedback on the developments in Varanasi which has recently reported a very high positivity rate.

While conducting the review PM Modi stressed on the basic Covid protocols to be followed religiously including sanitisation of hands, masking up and maintaining social distancing. He also told officials that it was important to test, track and treat and that’s the only way to overcome the Covid crisis.

आज अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी में कोविड-19 के खिलाफ जंग में जुटे जनप्रतिनिधियों और अधिकारियों के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए चर्चा की। इस महामारी से प्रभावी तरीके से निपटने की तैयारियों के साथ-साथ बचाव एवं सुरक्षा संबंधी गतिविधियों की भी समीक्षा की।https://t.co/xjZKK1GWOU— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2021

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the medical fraternity that has worked tirelessly through the entire crisis for over a year he also highlighted how Varanasi was better placed to handle such a crisis with the expansion of the medical facilities over the last 5 to 6years.

Modi also stressed that for a crisis like this, it was important that not just the government but people at large become Jan Bhagidars or public participants. Several self-help groups and NGOs have come forward to help people during this crisis and that needs to be appreciated, said PM Modi adding that it was important for the administration to be sensitive towards people’s needs in an hour like this.

PM reiterated the importance of wearing masks and urged all to ensure ‘do gaj ki doori’. He said that as a representative of Varanasi, he takes constant feedback from public and in last 5-6 years, medical infrastructure has advanced in Varanasi that has helped in the fight against Covid-19.

Officials gave a detailed account to the Prime Minister about the situation in Varanasi including the number of beds in isolation centres, availability of vaccines as well as availability of medicines.

In this review meeting local MLAs, officials from local administration and police as well as officers from the Prime Minister’s office were present during the review meet.

