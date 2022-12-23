'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate': Centre Asks States to Remain Alert, Conduct 'Dry Runs' in Hospitals Amid Covid Scare

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday reviewed Public Health preparedness in a meeting, in light of rising Covid-19 concerns in India. He urged people to emphasize on getting vaccinated against the virus, using the ‘Test-Track-Treat & Vaccination’ rule.

He also advised states to remain alert, ahead of upcoming festivities like Christmas and New Year celebrations. Besides, hospitals were advised to conduct ‘dry runs’ in order to ensure logistics like bed availability, and re-orientation of healthcare workers if need be.

In a statement, Mandaviya also said that the Centre and states need to work in tandem, just like in previous Covid surges. “Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour should continue to remain the tested strategy for Covid management," he said.

States have also been advised to strengthen surveillance systems, ramp up testing, and ensure the readiness of hospital infrastructure.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also released a set of guidelines for states. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter listed out measures for states to follow. Here’s all you need to know:

States have been asked to ensure adequate testing in all the districts as per Covid testing guidelines maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and Antigen tests. States will have to ensure higher samples for whole genome sequencing amongst positive samples of Covid 19 in the community. This has to be done in order to enable the timely detection of new variants if any. Relevant stakeholders like event organizers, business owners, market associations, etc, should be asked to avoid overcrowding, ensure adequate ventilation, and wearing of masks at all times. Hospitals need to conduct ‘dry runs’ and ensure bed availability, and logistical requirements as well as the need for re-orientation of healthcare workers in the clinical management of Covid 19. All Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in all health facilities will be looked into on a regular basis including in the IHIP portal. This is important for detecting the early rising trend of cases. These cases may also be tested for Covid-19.

