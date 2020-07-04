Tested Negative For Covid-19 Twice, 26-Year-Old Doctor Dies With Typical Symptoms

A 26-year-old resident junior doctor suffering from all typical Covid-19 symptoms, died on Thursday morning in Delhi, after testing negative for the virus twice.

Just before he passed away, Dr Abhishek Bhayana complained of chest congestion and breathlessness to his elder brother Aman. “I am having breathing issues. All my symptoms are of corona… I will be 100% positive,” he had said.







Bhayana was posted in the department of oral surgery of the dental institute at Maulana Azad Institute for Dental Sciences (MAIDS). He secured rank 21 in the AIIMS MDS exam and in June last week, he travelled to Rohtak, Haryana to appear for counselling.







His family members performed last rites on Friday afternoon, Indian Express (IE) reported. “He was a diligent and hardworking doctor. Despite having all the symptoms of coronavirus, his test did not come positive. He died of a heart attack,” said a senior doctor from MAIDS.







“On Thursday morning, he started to feel dizzy. Before that, he was perfectly fine. We still can’t believe he is not with us, our parents are in shock,” recalling the last night he spent with his brother, Aman told IE.







Family members claimed Bhayana showed first symptoms of coronavirus around 10 days ago, he repeatedly complained of throat pain and cough. While the family was under the impression that he had just viral fever, they took him to a chest specialist and an X-ray was performed. Results showed he had a chest infection. “But he kept saying the symptoms were not of chest infection as he was having shortness of breath,” Aman said.







On Thursday, Bhayana’s condition worsened and the family rushed him to a nearby private hospital. “He was fit and healthy. The negative result of Covid-19 tests may come due to several other reasons,” Aman added.







Till his last breath, Bhayana said that he had symptoms of coronavirus and when the doctors finally started administering oxygen, it was too late by then, the family stated.









