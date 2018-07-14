English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tested Positive for HIV, Man, Two Daughters Commit Suicide in UP
The elder daughter was married in March this year and her in-laws sent her back to her father's home a month ago, allegedly after she was found HIV-positive during medical treatment, the neighbours said.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Gorkahpur: A man and his two daughters allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves inside their house at Barwalia Buzurg village in Kubersthan area in nearby Kushinagar district, after they were reportedly tested HIV-positive, the police said.
The 50-year-old man and his two daughters, aged 21 and 12, committed suicide this morning, they said.
The elder daughter was married while the other was a student of class 7, they said.
"As per villagers, the man and his two daughters were HIV-positive and things will become clear only after postmortem," SDM Sadar, Ajay Narayan Singh said.
According to neighbours, the deceased man was HIV-positive and his wife, who died few years back, was also tested positive for the same.
The elder daughter was married in March this year and her in-laws sent her back to her father's home a month ago, allegedly after she was found HIV-positive during medical treatment, the neighbours said.
The younger daughter was also unwell and after seeing her condition, the man suspected that she was also HIV-positive, they said, adding that the financial condition of the family was also not good. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police said.
Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
