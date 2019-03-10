English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TET 2019 | 12 Percent Candidates Clear Teacher Eligibility Test
It is a must for candidates aspiring for teachers’ posts in government primary school. General category candidates must with secure a score of 60% or above in TET and for SCs/STs and the physically challenged the eligibility score is 55%.
TET 2019 | The State Department of Public Instruction on Saturday announced the TET 2019 result. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) has been cleared by 12% of the total number of candidates who had appeared for the examination. TET 2019 was taken by 2.39 lakh candidates. In 2016, 5.62% candidates secured eligibility in TET.
According to a press release, candidates who appeared for Paper II have fared better than candidates who appeared for Paper I in TET 2019. Candidates must pass in Paper I in order to teach in Classes 1 to 5 and clear Paper II to teach in Classes 6 to 8.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
