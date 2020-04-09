Texas Police Applaud Their Bidhannagar Counterparts for Helping Elderly & Needy during Kolkata Lockdown

Kolkata: It’s raining praises from the United States. First, it was President Donald Trump who described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “terrific” after India lifted its export ban on anti-malarial drug hydrocholoquinine, and now a commendable letter from the Texas Police to the Bidhannagar City Police in Kolkata for their work in helping the elderly amid the coronavirus crisis.

In a letter to Bidhannagar City Police Commissioner Laxminarayan Meena, Texas Police’s Chief of Cyber Crime and Covert Operations K Sanyal said a “thank you” for “taking care of elderly parents of quite a few NRIs in your jurisdiction”.

“This is a difficult time worldwide and we all law enforcement agencies are trying to do our best. Stay safe, sir!” it added.

Salt Lake and its adjoining areas fall under the jurisdiction of the Bidhannagar City Police and the population is generally cosmopolitan in nature, with a number of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and elderly people staying alone there.

Due to the lockdown over the last few weeks, senior citizens and family members of patients admitted to at various hospitals under the Bidhannagar City Police have expressed difficulties in arranging their food, ration and other emergency daily requirements.

Although the local police have several schemes for people in distress, Meena this time chalked out a plan to provide quick and effective services to those in need. He instructed all the police stations in his area to re-prepare a list of elderly people and those who need help from the police.

After it was readied, Meena personally interacted with the elderly people staying alone and family members of patients in hospitals. They were given helpline numbers and asked to call in case of any crisis.

The initiative came as a saviour for many people living in the area as the police served them not only food packets and dry ration but also helped the family members of patients to procure medicines.

“We are just doing our duty to be with the people in this crisis,” said Meena.

Salt Lake resident Minoti Sarkar lives alone as her children are in the US. “A few days ago, a policeman from Bidhannagar City Police helped me with dry ration and medicines. I really appreciate the work they are doing,” she said.

