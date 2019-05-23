Tezpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name INC M.G.V.K. Bhanu INC M.G.V.K. Bhanu LEADING

Tezpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Ziabur Rahman Khan IND -- -- Bijoy Kumar Tiru NOTA -- -- Nota NPP -- -- Ram Bahadur Sunar VPI -- -- Mahendra Orang INC -- -- M.G.V.K. Bhanu NCP -- -- Mahendra Bhuyan BJP -- -- Pallab Lochan Das

9. Tezpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Upper Assam region of Assam in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.23%. The estimated literacy level of Tezpur is 68.77%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Prasad Sarmah of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 86,020 votes which was 8.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.53% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Joseph Toppo of AGP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 30,153 votes which was 3.58% of the total votes polled. AGP had a vote share of 41.77% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.87% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.68% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tezpur was: Ram Prasad Sarmah (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,54,866 men, 6,04,702 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Tezpur is: 26.623 92.7976Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: तेजपुर, असम (Hindi); তেজপুর, অসম (Bengali); तेजपूर, आसाम (Marathi); તેજપુર, આસામ (Gujarati); டெஸ்புர், அசாம் (Tamil); తేజ్ పూర్, అసోం (Telugu); ತೆಜ್​ಪುರ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); തെസ്പുർ, അസം (Malayalam)