Tezpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tezpur MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tezpur MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
INC
M.G.V.K. Bhanu
INC
M.G.V.K. Bhanu
LEADING
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Prasad Sarmah of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 86,020 votes which was 8.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.53% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
Tezpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Ziabur Rahman Khan
IND
--
--
Bijoy Kumar Tiru
NOTA
--
--
Nota
NPP
--
--
Ram Bahadur Sunar
VPI
--
--
Mahendra Orang
INC
--
--
M.G.V.K. Bhanu
NCP
--
--
Mahendra Bhuyan
BJP
--
--
Pallab Lochan Das
In 2009, Joseph Toppo of AGP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 30,153 votes which was 3.58% of the total votes polled. AGP had a vote share of 41.77% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.87% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.68% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tezpur was: Ram Prasad Sarmah (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,54,866 men, 6,04,702 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tezpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Tezpur is: 26.623 92.7976
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: तेजपुर, असम (Hindi); তেজপুর, অসম (Bengali); तेजपूर, आसाम (Marathi); તેજપુર, આસામ (Gujarati); டெஸ்புர், அசாம் (Tamil); తేజ్ పూర్, అసోం (Telugu); ತೆಜ್ಪುರ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); തെസ്പുർ, അസം (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
