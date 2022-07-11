T'gana: Cop Accused of Rape, Attempt to Murder Arrested; Another SI Suspended Over Sex Assault, Cheating

In a series of dramatic events, Maredpally circle inspector (CI) K Nageswara Rao was arrested by the Special Operations Team of the Rachakonda police commissionerate and the Vanasthalipuram police after a rape case was registered against him. He was arrested after he was suspended by the Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand.

Rao allegedly raped a married woman at her house at Sri Venkateswara Colony in Hastinapuram in Telangana on July 7 when her husband was away. When the husband returned home, the CI threatened to kill both the wife and husband with a revolver. He blackmailed them by saying that he will register a brothel case against the married woman and a ganja smuggling case against the husband. Later the CI forcibly took them in the police vehicle where the vehicle met with an accident on Ibrahimpatnam Cheruvu road. The couple ran away from the accident spot, approached the Vanasthalipuram police station and registered a complaint against the CI. Based on the details given by the victims, the Rachakonda police registered a case against Nageswara Rao and the Hyderabad police commissioner issued orders on suspension of Rao.

According to the victims, the CI registered a case against the husband in 2018 and made his family work in the farm field. By paying Rs 10,000 as salary, the CI made the couple work day and night, the victim alleged. He said that the CI made phone calls to his wife and asks her to fulfill his sexual desires and threatened to file a brothel case against her if rejected to do so. The Hyderabad police commissioner suspended the CI and posted Karkhana CI Netaji as in charge of CI of Maredpally.

The Police said that they caught Nageswara Rao after he absconded for three days. According to them, the suspended CI who voluntarily surrendered himself to Peddamberpet police was later handed over to the Rachakonda police commissionerate. He may be sent to remand on Monday. It is learned that he assured the police that he will fully cooperate in the investigation of the case filed against him.

According to reliable sources, Nageswara Rao worked in the task force department for eight years and had amassed a wealth of Rs 200 crore. It is said that with the support of additional DCPs, he was involved in land settlements, money extortion, cricket betting and drugs-related cases where he received a huge amount of money. Rao has been putting all his efforts to make a compromise with the victim couple by paying compensation. There is pressure on the couple to withdraw the case against Rao, sources said.

Within 24 hours of the arrest of suspended Rao in the rape and attempt to murder case, Malkajgiri CCS sub-inspector Vijay Kumar Dharavath was suspensed by Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat after a woman lodged a complaint at Miryalaguda police station alleging Kumar betrayed her after establishing a live-in relationship with her on the pretext of marriage though he was married to another woman. The police filed a case against him after a preliminary investigation under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.