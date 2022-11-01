T'gana HC Lifts Curbs on Loud Music in Hyderabad Pubs after 10 pm, Except Those in Jubilee Hills

The Telangana High Court on Monday provided lifted curbs on playing music at night in pubs and bars outside of Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area stating that an earlier court order barring loud music after 10 pm cannot be applied throughout the state.

On September 12, a single judge bench of the HC had banned all pubs from playing loud music after 10 pm and ordered adherence to permissible noise levels. The judge had passed orders to take strict action against violators of the rule.

The order was passed in response to a petition from Jubilee Hills residents against several bars and pubs including Farzi Cafe, Amnesia Lounge Bar, Dirty Martini, Broadway, and a few other establishments.

Subsequently, several pubs approached the HC seeking relaxation of the 10 pm deadline. Some of them had reportedly asked to be allowed to play music till 1 am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12 am on the remaining days, as per a 2018 government order.

Challenging the single bench verdict, the National Restaurant Association and Hyderabad Resto Lounge Association moved the HC seeking relief.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy said that a single judge extending the orders to all pubs is not valid. “When working hours and lifestyles are changing, one cannot stop such things. Moreover, Hyderabad is a city where youngsters come to work from across the country. So, in our opinion imposing restrictions on pubs is beyond the usual,” CJ Ujjal Bhuyan said.

The division bench also said that the appeals will be converted to Public Interest Litigations and will hear them along with petitions before a single judge. The case was adjourned to November 17.

