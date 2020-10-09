Thackeray, Fadnavis Should Jointly Decide On Maratha Quota: MP

Aurangabad: BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Friday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis should come together to decide the future course of action on the Maratha quota issue. He made the statement while addressing people who took part in a protest march on Maratha reservation issue organised at Tuljapur in Osmanabad district.

“The voice of the Maratha community must reach the leaders who are ruling the state. The present chief minister (Thackeray) and his predecessor (Fadnavis) should come together and clearly tell what they plan to do for the Maratha community,” he said. Early last month, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.

It referred to a larger constitution bench the batch of pleas challenging the validity of the law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.

