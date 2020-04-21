Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
2-min read

Thackeray Says Breaking Covid-19 Chain Priority for Maharashtra as State Withdraws Lockdown Relaxations for Mumbai & Pune

Maharashtra is the most-affected state in the country with the number of COVID-19 positive cases crossing the 5,000-mark and death toll rising to over 200.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2020, 8:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Thackeray Says Breaking Covid-19 Chain Priority for Maharashtra as State Withdraws Lockdown Relaxations for Mumbai & Pune
A civic worker disinfects a street during the lockdown in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Maharashtra government's priority is to break the chain of COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible and the lockdown to get the state economy back on track, state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra is the most-affected state in the country with the number of COVID-19 positive cases crossing the 5,000-mark and death toll rising to over 200.

Even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the country on March 25, Maharashtra had announced a lockdown from March 23, while all construction activities had come to a standstill since March 21.

"We are currently in the middle of a crisis that world might have ever seen in the history of humanity. While we, as a government, are sensitive towards the economic pain that various sectors are going through, the priority for us is to break this chain of coronavirus pandemic," Thackeray said during an online seminar organised by real estate apex body Naredco.

He said the intent of the government is to completely lift the lockdown as soon as possible but not before it is able to break the pandemic chain.

"In my interactions with various stakeholders, I am asked two questions- when will the lockdown go and how long is it (lockdown) sustainable. The only answer to these questions is- as long as we, as a country, are successful in controlling the spread. We too are not happy to impose it but our success lies in breaking the chain. It is important to save lives first," Thackeray said.

He said the state along with local bodies have conducted over 75,800 tests so far and only 6% have tested positive.

Thackeray's comments came as the state government on Tuesday withdrew its lockdown relaxation norms for Mumbai and Pune regions, both coronavirus hotspots, and revised its last week's guidelines prohibiting door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines in the state.

The curb on doorstep delivery of newspapers and magazines will be in force only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune city in view of the spread of coronavirus in these regions, the government said.

Lockdown relaxation norms for Mumbai and Pune regions were withdrawn in view of a large number of people found

commuting on April 20, it said.

In its April 18 notification, the government had prohibited door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines across the state even while saying that the print media is exempted from lockdown norms from April 20. The move had invited criticism from print media houses and also the opposition BJP.

In its Tuesday order, the government said other lockdown relaxations meant for select activities will not be applicable in the MMR and the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR).

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,668,416

    +51,203*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,499,723

    +83,588*

  • Cured/Discharged

    659,589

    +26,606*  

  • Total DEATHS

    171,718

    +5,779*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres