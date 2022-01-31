Thai Amavasai 2022: Devotees Perform Holy Bath in Water Bodies All Over Tamil Nadu; Here's Why It Is Celebrated

Thai Amavasai, the new moon day that falls during the Tamil month of ‘Thai’ (January-February), is considered auspicious to pay respect to ancestors. On this day, people from all over Tamil Nadu gather at water bodies and temples to pay homage.

During the pre-covid era, about one lakh people gather at Rameswaram on the occasion of Thai Amavasai to pay tributes to their forefathers. However, during the post-covid era, for the past two years, thronging the agni theertham by the sea at the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram as early as 3 am to participate in rituals conducted by priests seated in rows on the beach has been prohibited.

But due to the low incidence of the infection this year, the State government lifted the ban on Swami darshan and to perform theertha on the eve of the second big Thai Amavasai. Devotees stood in long queues at the agni theertha sea following covid-19 regulations. More than 500 cops have been deployed to provide security.

More than 500 devotees gathered at the Pattiswarar Temple in Perur of Coimbatore district today to pay homage to their ancestors on the eve of the Thai Amavasai. The temple administration and officials instructed the public through loudspeakers to follow social distance and wear a facemask. Devotees descend into the Noyyal River and worshipped their ancestors by lighting a lamp on a leaf.

In Tiruppur district, many people pay homage to their ancestors on the banks of the river Amaravathi near Dharapuram on the eve of the Thai Amavasai.

Eventually, a large number of people gathered at the Main Falls of Courtallam in Tenkasi district early in the morning. Numerous Vedic rishis had also gathered there to pay homage to ancestors. They then took a holy bath in the Courtallam waterfall and worshipped their ancestors by sprinkling sesame seeds and water. They also said that they are happy to bathe in the waterfall and pay homage to their ancestors this year as they have been denied permission to bathe in the waterfall due to the Covid-19 restrictions for the past two years.

Subsequently, in Chennai, many people paid homage to their ancestors at Marina Beach. People have been denied entry due to curfew restrictions on the beach, thus performing darshan at Pattinapakkam lighthouse area.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.