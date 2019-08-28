Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Thailand-bound African Woman Conceals Rs 20 Lakh in Groin Area, Held at Mumbai Airport

The Senegalese woman, along with the recovered money, was handed over to the Customs officials for further legal action.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 9:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Thailand-bound African Woman Conceals Rs 20 Lakh in Groin Area, Held at Mumbai Airport
Image for representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: A Senegalese woman has been apprehended at Mumbai airport for allegedly carrying 25,000 euros (approximately Rs 20 lakh) concealed in her groin area, the CISF said in a statement on Wednesday. Rokhayatou Gueye was to fly to Bangkok by Thai Airways on Tuesday, it said.

During the pre-embarkation security check at woman frisking booth of the International Security Hold Area, Terminal-2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, CISF Constable Shilpa Jain noticed suspicious activities of the woman, the statement said. She carried out a thorough checking of the Senegalese woman and detected 25,000 euros worth approximately Rs 20 lakh concealed in the groin area of the passenger, it said.

On enquiry, she could not produce any valid document for carrying such a high volume of foreign currency, the CISF said, adding that the matter was informed to senior officers of the CISF and Customs officials. The woman, along with the recovered money, was handed over to the Customs officials for further legal action, it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram