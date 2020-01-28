Thailand Man, Suspected of Having Coronavirus, Dies in Kolkata Hospital After 1 Week in ICU

Kolkata: A Thailand national, suspected to be suffering from Coronavirus, died at a private hospital in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Monday.

He was living in Kolkata since November last year and was admitted at a private hospital in the city on January 21 with respiratory distress. He was transferred to the ICU with stomach problem, nausea and fever.

"He started facing stomach problem, nausea and fever from January 18. As her condition deteriorated, she came to the hospital emergency 11 pm on January 21 and was admitted to the ICU," said sources in the hospital.

The Thai consulate general has been informed about the death.

The West Bengal health department officials have sought all test reports of the deceased.

However, state health department officials said the symptoms of the Thailand man were unlikely to be that of the deadly Corona virus. “Necessary samples have been sent to the state-run Beliaghata Infectious Diseases Hospital for tests. Results are yet to come,” said an official from the health department.

Three suspected cases of coronavirus have also been reported at Delhi's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML). The blood samples of three people — all men aged between 24 and 48 — have been sent to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for testing. A man was also hospitalised in Pune on suspicion of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus during his recent visit to China, taking the total number of such admissions to six in Maharashtra so far, a senior official said on Tuesday.

In first suspected case of the deadly virus in Punjab, a 28-year-old Mohali resident, who returned from China recently, has been admitted to the isolation ward of PGIMER here after showing novel coronavirus-like symptoms.

Meanwhile, China on Tuesday urged its citizens to postpone trips abroad as the country expands a massive effort to contain a viral outbreak that has killed more than 100 people nationwide. The recommendation to delay non-essential travel was issued "in order to protect the health and safety of Chinese and foreign people", the National Immigration Administration said in a statement.

