LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Thak Thak' Gang Robs, Assaults Bollywood Actress on Way to Delhi Mall

The incident occurred on Saturday noon when Farheen Prabhakar, a resident of Sarvpriya Vihar, was going in her car to visit Select City Walk mall in Saket.

IANS

Updated:January 20, 2019, 11:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Thak Thak' Gang Robs, Assaults Bollywood Actress on Way to Delhi Mall
Photo for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: Four robbers of the notorious 'Thak Thak' gang assaulted and robbed Bollywood actress Farheen Prabhakar of her wallet and mobile phones when she was on her way to a mall in south Delhi, a police officer said on Sunday. The victim is wife of former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar.

The incident occurred on Saturday noon when Prabhakar, a resident of Sarvpriya Vihar, was going in her car to visit Select City Walk mall in Saket.

"When Prabhakar stopped her car at a traffic signal, all the four robbers tried to smash her car. After parking her car, when she tried to reason out, the robbers abused her for not driving properly," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar.

"They later took out her wallet having Rs 16000 cash, documents, valuables and mobile phones and tried to escape, but Prabhakar resisted their attempts following which they assaulted her. The accused later managed to escape in their car parked on the opposite side of road," Kumar said.

"An asthma patient, Prabhakar collapsed on the road. She was helped by an Army officer who called the police and managed to note down the accused persons' vehicle registration number," the officer said. "The police have registered a case on the complaint by the victim and are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage," said the DCP.


Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram