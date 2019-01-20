English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Thak Thak' Gang Robs, Assaults Bollywood Actress on Way to Delhi Mall
The incident occurred on Saturday noon when Farheen Prabhakar, a resident of Sarvpriya Vihar, was going in her car to visit Select City Walk mall in Saket.
Photo for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: Four robbers of the notorious 'Thak Thak' gang assaulted and robbed Bollywood actress Farheen Prabhakar of her wallet and mobile phones when she was on her way to a mall in south Delhi, a police officer said on Sunday. The victim is wife of former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar.
The incident occurred on Saturday noon when Prabhakar, a resident of Sarvpriya Vihar, was going in her car to visit Select City Walk mall in Saket.
"When Prabhakar stopped her car at a traffic signal, all the four robbers tried to smash her car. After parking her car, when she tried to reason out, the robbers abused her for not driving properly," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar.
"They later took out her wallet having Rs 16000 cash, documents, valuables and mobile phones and tried to escape, but Prabhakar resisted their attempts following which they assaulted her. The accused later managed to escape in their car parked on the opposite side of road," Kumar said.
"An asthma patient, Prabhakar collapsed on the road. She was helped by an Army officer who called the police and managed to note down the accused persons' vehicle registration number," the officer said. "The police have registered a case on the complaint by the victim and are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage," said the DCP.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The incident occurred on Saturday noon when Prabhakar, a resident of Sarvpriya Vihar, was going in her car to visit Select City Walk mall in Saket.
"When Prabhakar stopped her car at a traffic signal, all the four robbers tried to smash her car. After parking her car, when she tried to reason out, the robbers abused her for not driving properly," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar.
"They later took out her wallet having Rs 16000 cash, documents, valuables and mobile phones and tried to escape, but Prabhakar resisted their attempts following which they assaulted her. The accused later managed to escape in their car parked on the opposite side of road," Kumar said.
"An asthma patient, Prabhakar collapsed on the road. She was helped by an Army officer who called the police and managed to note down the accused persons' vehicle registration number," the officer said. "The police have registered a case on the complaint by the victim and are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage," said the DCP.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- None of the Avengers Can Beat Thanos' Hilarious #10YearChallenge, See Post
- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon Shares First Photo of Her Newborn Son
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019: No cost EMI, Exchange Offers, Instant Discount on Phones, TVs, Laptops And More
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: NGT Slams Volkswagen, New Wagon R Bookings Open and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results