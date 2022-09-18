Thalassemia Patients to Get Rs 2,500 Per Month in Haryana, Some Medicals Tests to be Free-of-cost

In Haryana, people suffering from thalassemia will be given Rs 2,500 per month and the necessary medical tests for their health check-up will also be free-of-cost so that the cost burden of treatment is not borne by the family members.

This announcement was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing on the occasion of a blood donation camp organised by Samaras Hindu Manch in Gurugram on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On behalf of the people of the state, Khattar extended warm greetings to Modi on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

The Chief Minister boosted the morale of the thalassemia-affected children and their families present in the camp. He also got clicked for a group photo with them.

On this occasion, Khattar also distributed cards among 125 children suffering from thalassemia through which they can get their blood tests done along with other tests like MRI etc. at free-of -cost for one year by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.

He said thalassemia is a serious disease in which a person’s blood has to be changed after a period and its treatment is expensive.

The Chief Minister added that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has been implemented to provide medical treatment facilities to the poor, and is a combined scheme of the Central and state governments.

