Thane BJP Protests Demanding Opening Of Places Of Worship

Thane: The Thane unit of the BJP on Tuesday protested in front of an ancient temple here against the Uddhav Thackeray government’s “reluctance” to open places of worship as part of easing of coronavirus-induced lockdown norms. BJP protesters at the Ghantali Temple carried banners berating the MVA government in the state for allowing bars and other such commercial establishments to start functioning while keeping places of worship closed.

BJP workers led by MLAs Niranjan Davkhare and Sanjay Kelkar rang bells as part of the “ghanta naad” protest. Places of worship have been closed since March in the state after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

