Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Forcing Seven into Bonded Labour

Thane: A man in Bhiwandi in Thane district has been booked for allegedly forcing seven villagers to work as bonded labourers in his brick kiln, police said on Sunday.

Chandar Kashinath Baraf of Botachi Wada in Mokhada area of Thane filed a case under Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, as well as SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, against brick kiln owner Naresh Vaity of Kharbaon on Saturday, an official said.

The seven villagers, identified as Motiram Jadhav, Shevanti Chandar Baraf, Kashi Motiram Jadhav, Raju Budha wagh, Chandar Kashinath Baraf, Bharti Raju Wagh and Prakash Baraf, were given bonded labourer certificates by Bhiwandi tehsildar on Saturday.

The certification will help them get rehabilitated by the government, said officials.

The bonded labourers were helped in filing a police case and other government formalities by the Shramjeevi Sanghatana, a pro-tribal rights outfit, led by Vivek Pandit.

