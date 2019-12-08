Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Forcing Seven into Bonded Labour

The seven villagers were given bonded labourer certificates by Bhiwandi tehsildar which will help them get rehabilitated by the government, said officials.

PTI

Updated:December 8, 2019, 10:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Forcing Seven into Bonded Labour
For representation. (Image: PTI)

Thane: A man in Bhiwandi in Thane district has been booked for allegedly forcing seven villagers to work as bonded labourers in his brick kiln, police said on Sunday.

Chandar Kashinath Baraf of Botachi Wada in Mokhada area of Thane filed a case under Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, as well as SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, against brick kiln owner Naresh Vaity of Kharbaon on Saturday, an official said.

The seven villagers, identified as Motiram Jadhav, Shevanti Chandar Baraf, Kashi Motiram Jadhav, Raju Budha wagh, Chandar Kashinath Baraf, Bharti Raju Wagh and Prakash Baraf, were given bonded labourer certificates by Bhiwandi tehsildar on Saturday.

The certification will help them get rehabilitated by the government, said officials.

The bonded labourers were helped in filing a police case and other government formalities by the Shramjeevi Sanghatana, a pro-tribal rights outfit, led by Vivek Pandit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram