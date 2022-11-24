CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Thane Civic Body's Tax Collection Crosses Rs 500 Crore-mark So Far This Year
1-MIN READ

PTI

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 11:46 IST

Thane, India

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said the tax collection so far this year has been Rs 502.12 crore (Representational Image)

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday crossed the Rs 500 crore-mark in tax collection so far this financial year, a civic official said.

During the corresponding period last year, the tax collection amount was Rs 350 crore, the civic body said in a release.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said the tax collection so far this year has been Rs 502.12 crore and the maximum collection of Rs 173.98 crore came from the Majiwada-Manpada ward.

“Even though the TMC’s tax collection has crossed the Rs 500 crore-mark, a number of tax payers have not paid the tax so far and they should do it on priority," he said.

first published:November 24, 2022, 11:46 IST
last updated:November 24, 2022, 11:46 IST