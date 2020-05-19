INDIA

1-MIN READ

Thane Cops to Get 50,000 Immunity Booster Homoeopathy Tablets

For representation: Police personnel wearing masks stop vehicles at a check post on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway during the nationwide lockdown in Thane. (PTI)

The tablet is also being provided to people living in slums and other vulnerable pockets of the city by NGOs.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
A total of 50,000 Arsenicum Album 30 tablets will be distributed to police personnel and their families in Thane in Maharashtra to boost their immunity against the coronavirus infection, Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said on Tuesday.

He said 22,000 tablets have already been distributed. The tablet is also being provided to people living in slums and other vulnerable pockets of the city by NGOs.

The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) and the Union Ministry of AYUSH has recommended one dose daily of Arsenicum Album 30 on empty stomach for three days as "prophylactic" (preventive) medicine against the coronavirus

infection.


