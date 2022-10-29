Thane Corporation Peon Dismissed for Demanding Rs 500 Bribe to Issue Birth Certificate

CHANGE LANGUAGE
PTI

Last Updated: October 29, 2022, 08:12 IST

Thane, India

The man who filed a complaint paid him but later tweeted about his experience

A peon with a ward office of the Thane Municipal Corporation has been dismissed for taking a bribe of Rs 500 to issue a birth certificate, an official said on Friday.

The complainant in the case had applied to the Majiwada-Manpada ward office of the TMC for a birth certificate after his wife gave birth to a daughter.

The peon demanded a bribe of Rs 500. The man paid him but later tweeted about his experience.

Taking a serious note of the issue, commissioner Abhijit Banger dismissed the peon, the civic official said.

first published:October 29, 2022, 08:12 IST
last updated:October 29, 2022, 08:12 IST