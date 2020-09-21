Thane COVID-19 Tally Reaches 1,58,703; Maximum Cases In Kalyan

Thane: The novel coronavirus tally in Thane rose to 1,58,703 after detection of 1,781 new cases in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Monday. Besides, the death toll increased to 4,143 as 27 more patients succumbed to the disease on Sunday, he said.

As of now, there are 18,942 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 1,35,618 patients have recovered, he said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 85.45 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.61 per cent.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases in the district, Kalyan accounted for the maximum 38,759 cases (24 per cent), followed by Navi Mumbai-33,146 and Thane city-32,863. So far, Thane city has reported 930 deaths, followed by Kalyan-768, Navi Mumbai-698 and Mira Bhayander-514, the official said.

The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 32,019 COVID-19 cases and 612 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.

