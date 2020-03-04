English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Thane Driver Found Dead Inside Septic Tank of Public Toilet, Police Rule Out Foul Play

Representative image.

The deceased suffered fits and might have accidentally fallen down the toilet that was not functional, police said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
Thane: The police on Wednesday recovered the body of a 36-year-old man from a septic tank of a public toilet at Dombivili town in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The body of Prakash Babu Gansawant was fished out by firemen of Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation and has been sent for post-mortem, inspector A S Dhuri of the Tilak Nagar police station said.


The deceased, who worked as a driver, suffered from fits and might have accidentally fallen down the toilet, which was not functional, the official said.

The police have ruled out any foul play in the case, he said, adding that the deceased's family had not reported him missing, as he would often go on tours.

