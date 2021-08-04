Thane, in Mumbai's Neighbourhood, Relaxes Covid-19 Curbs; Shops to Open till 10 PM | List of What's Open

After the Maharashtra government relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, Thane civic body has allowed essentials shops to operate till 10 pm on all days. This comes after the district has been reporting a drop in Covid-19 infections for nearly two weeks.

Currently, the city is left with 575 active cases. As per the order, the essential shops will remain open on all days till 10 pm, earlier, the deadline was till 4 pm on weekdays.

Whereas other shops and establishments will remain open from Monday to Saturday till 10 pm, the Times of India (TOI) reported. However, shopping malls will continue to remain shut, while the medical and chemist shops will remain open on all days.

The civic body order further stated that gyms, yoga classes, salons, beauty parlours will be allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm from Monday to Saturday, and have to remain shut on Sundays.

Restaurants will be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm from Monday to Saturday. However, the delivery facility will remain open on all days as per the rules.

Meanwhile, the public gardens and grounds will remain open only from 5 am to 9 am only for workouts, walking, running and cycling. The cinema halls, multiplexes and all religious places will remain shut till further order.

Apart from that, for weddings, only 50 people will be allowed and 20 people can attend funerals. The order also mentioned that e-commerce will continue to function, while public transport will run with 100 per cent sitting capacity. However, no one will be allowed to commute while standing in any public transport.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here