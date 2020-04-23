Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

1-min read

Thane Man Arrested After Refusing to Taking Delivery from a Muslim Person

As per the complaint filed by the delivery man, he visited Chaturvedi's house on Tuesday morning to deliver certain goods, said senior inspector Sanjay Hazare.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2020, 10:17 AM IST
Thane Man Arrested After Refusing to Taking Delivery from a Muslim Person
Image for representational purpose.

Thane: A resident of Kashimira locality in the district has been arrested for allegedly refusing to take delivery from a Muslim person.

Gajanan Chaturvedi (51) was booked under IPC section 295(A) (malicious act outraging religious feelings) on Tuesday night, a police official said.

As per the complaint filed by the delivery man, he visited Chaturvedi's house on Tuesday morning to deliver

certain goods, said senior inspector Sanjay Hazare.

Chaturvedi asked him his name, and when the man told his name, the former allegedly said he would not accept

anything from Muslims.

Further probe is underway, the police official said.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

